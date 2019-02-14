Christopher Edwin "Chris" Porter, 61, longtime resident of Lake Havasu City, passed away suddenly Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, at his home in Breckenridge, Michigan.

In following Chris' wishes, cremation has taken place and no services are planned at this time.

Chris was born in Alma, Michigan on Dec. 26, 1957, the son of John and Victoria (Bajena) Porter. Chris moved to Lake Havasu City in 1977 with his brother Thomas to escape the cold in their home state. He worked as a machinist and tool maker for McCulloch Corporation until the plant closure in 1999. He then worked for multiple companies such as Bushmaster and Form-a-Fab. He had recently relocated to Breckenridge, Michigan to assist his mother.

Chris is survived by his mother, Victoria Bennett; brother, Thomas (Becky) Porter of Lake Havasu City; sister, Marianne (Patrick) Betts of St. Louis, Michigan; brother Jon (Kathy) Patrick, sister Linda Johnson of Michigan and sister Susan (Don) Smith of Michigan and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father John Porter, brother Richard Porter, stepfather William Bennett, brother-in-law Gary Johnson, and his beloved cat Snuffle.

Memorials may be made in Chris' name to the Western Arizona Humane Society, 1100 Empire Drive, Lake Havasu City, AZ, 86404.