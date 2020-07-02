Clarence John Volk was born Jan. 20, 1929 in Linton, North Dakota to Frank and Madelyn Volk.
After high school, Clarence went to work for the Bureau of Reclamation, working on irrigation projects associated with dams.
He married his high school sweetheart, Joyce. Together, they had three children, Robert, Charles, and Sayonna. They lived in Bismarck, North Dakota where Clarence joined the Elks Lodge in Bismarck and became an avid bowler.
In 1960, Clarence moved his family to Helena, Montana where he worked projects for the Bureau of Reclamation on the Canyon Ferry Dam. He was active in the Knights of Columbus and the Helena Elks.
Clarence and Joyce traveled several times, with friends from both Helena and Bismarck, to Las Vegas and Lake Havasu City. They loved the warm weather, sun, and fun at the casinos. Here he also found time to golf and play cards with those friends. After retiring from the Bureau of Reclamation, they moved full time to Lake Havasu City and built their home in 1987.
Clarence was a lifetime Elks Member (65+ years), where he actively volunteered and joined the Elks Senior Bowling League. As a devout Catholic, he was a member of the Lady of the Lake parish and rarely missed a Sunday service.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Joyce, son Charles, and daughter Sayonna. He is survived by his son Robert, daughter-in-law Barbara, five grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held at a later date at the Lake Havasu Elks Lodge after the current virus situation is resolved.
