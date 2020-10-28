Clayton Lee Hayward, 88, of Lake Havasu City, passed away on Saturday, Oct.10, 2020 in his home with his family by his side.
Clay was born in Cleveland, son of James and Agatha Hayward. He graduated from Collinwood High School and went on to technical school. Clay served in the Korean War from 1952 to 1953. Clay then chose sheet metal as his profession and went on to become a superintendent.
Clay married the love of his life, Susan J. Wetzel and together they shared three children, Ronald, Sandra, and Angela.
Clay was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed target shooting and prairie dog hunting in Montana. He loved fishing, boating and water skiing. He was seventh in the world in motocross racing and was a competitive dance roller skater. He was a perfectionist when it came to home remodeling, landscaping and machinist work. His greatest love and achievement were his family. He will be truly missed and forever loved.
Clay is survived by his wife, Susan Hayward; children, Ronald Hayward, Sandra Vega, and Angela Hayward; grandchildren, Kyle Vennard, Kayla Vennard, Jenna Houseman, Soleil Vega, and Kai Hayward. He is preceded in death by his mother, father, sister, and brother.
