Clifford Anderson McCrory, known to friends as "Cliff", passed away on October 06, 2019 at the age of 86 in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. He was born in Pueblo, Colorado on June 24, 1933 to Vernon and Helen McCrory.
Cliff loved the Lord and was a true servant of God. He was involved in multiple ministries at Calvary Baptist Church where he served as a deacon. He was a mentor, friend and father figure to many. His kind heart and love for Jesus shined through him and inspired everyone that knew him. Cliff also served his country in the United States Army as a Combat Construction Specialist during the Korean War.
He is survived by his loving wife; Judith "Judes" McCrory, children; Paul and Tara, and his brother; Steven.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Calvary Baptist Church, McCulloch Campus, on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11:00 am
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Childrens Ministry of Calvary Baptist Church.
Published in Today's News Herald from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019