Connie Busby, 59, passed away at Polidori House in Lake Havasu City on April 28, 2019. She was born on March 14, 1960 in Long Beach, California to Betty and Ernie McCarty.

She married the love of her life, Michael Busby, on June 13, 1982. She loved various outside activities, spending time with and playing with her grandchildren, playing soccer, and watching Angels baseball. She is survived by her husband Michael; her children Kristyn Anderson, and Nicole Anderson; her grandchildren Kaylee, Bryce, and Maddox. She is preceded in death by her mother, father, and brothers Mike and Bob McCarty.

We would like any donations to go to the hospice facility, Polidori House in Lake Havasu City. Services will be held in her hometown of Buena Park, California. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to Connie's family at www.MohaveMemorial.com. Care was placed into the hands of Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary. Published in Today's News Herald from May 7 to May 8, 2019