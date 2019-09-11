|
|
Craig Lewis White, 58, of Lake Havasu City passed away in his home on Sept. 6, 2019.
Craig was born on Jan. 2, 1961 in Decatur, Illinois to George and Julie White. He obtained his associate degree in Fire Technology and was in fire service in southern California. He retired as Battalion Chief after a successful 33 year career. Craig married Kathy Allred on Sept. 24, 2017. He enjoyed riding Harley Davidson motorcycles with the Wind & Fire Motorcycle Club.
Craig is survived by his wife, Kathy; and his children, Brianna and Cameron. He is preceded in death by his parents, George and Julia; and his only sibling, Mitch.
Thoughts and condolences can be sent to Craig's family at www.mohavememorial.com. Arrangements were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary and Crematory.
Published in Today's News Herald from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019