Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary & Crematory
2225 N Kiowa Blvd
Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
928-854-3100
Resources
More Obituaries for Craig White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Craig Lewis White

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Craig Lewis White Obituary
Craig Lewis White, 58, of Lake Havasu City passed away in his home on Sept. 6, 2019.
Craig was born on Jan. 2, 1961 in Decatur, Illinois to George and Julie White. He obtained his associate degree in Fire Technology and was in fire service in southern California. He retired as Battalion Chief after a successful 33 year career. Craig married Kathy Allred on Sept. 24, 2017. He enjoyed riding Harley Davidson motorcycles with the Wind & Fire Motorcycle Club.
Craig is survived by his wife, Kathy; and his children, Brianna and Cameron. He is preceded in death by his parents, George and Julia; and his only sibling, Mitch.
Thoughts and condolences can be sent to Craig's family at www.mohavememorial.com. Arrangements were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary and Crematory.
Published in Today's News Herald from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Craig's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now