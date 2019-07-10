Long-time resident of Lake Havasu City, Dale Finley Wise, passed away on June 16 at age 95. Dale was born in Blue Earth, Minnesota on June 8, 1924 and is survived by his wife, Corinne Fern Fenske Wise, of 73 years.

Dale was a World War II veteran and served in the U.S. Air Force. He rose to the rank of master sergeant and was stationed in Hawaii. After his father's sudden passing, Dale finished out his service and returned home to help his mother and sister and took over the family's auto dealership in Elmore, Minnesota.

On July 16, 1946, he married his high school sweetheart, Corinne. Dale changed the direction of the family dealership and developed three successful businesses in Elmore with his wife as his partner. They had four children and many family pets. In 1969, Dale and Corrine fell in love with Lake Havasu City after taking one of MuCulloch's original "Havasu Sales Flights." They immediately bought property in Lake Havasu City and moved to the city in 1972. Dale began working on McCulloch's London Bridge Golf Course on Acoma Boulevard, rising to the maintenance and grounds manager position.

Dale is survived by his wife and his only sibling; a sister, three daughters, one son, four granddaughters, and twelve great-grandchildren. He is proceeded in death by his parents, and one grandson.

Arrangements were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary and Crematory. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the Wise family at www.mohavememorial.com. Published in Today's News Herald from July 10 to July 11, 2019