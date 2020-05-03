|
Daniel (Dan) Lee Postal, 62, of Lake Havasu City passed away during surgery on April 28, 2020. He was born on March 29, 1958 in Glendale California, to Richard and Dolores (Ryan) Postal one day after his mother's birthday.
Daniel is survived by his Twins Samuel Postal and Erica (Jake) Eastin, daughter Audrey Postal, and step-daughter Lizeth Ruiz. His grandchildren are: Eleni Ruiz, Alayna Eastin, Aaron Breitenstein, and a fourth due in October. Dan is also survived by his father Richard (Dick) Postal, sister Diana (Todd) Flesner, brother Douglas (Mary) Postal, as well as two aunts and nieces, nephews, and his much loved cousins. He was preceded in death by his mother.
A resident of Lake Havasu City for nearly 12 years, Dan was raised in La Crescenta, California. He graduated from Crescenta Valley High School, and attended Glendale Community College in Glendale, California. He married Rosana Ruiz on November 2, 1991 but they later divorced. Dan managed several Old Quaker Paint stores in Southern California, then moved to McMinnville Oregon working for Freelin Wade. After three weeks of no Oregon sunshine, the family decided to move to Lake Havasu City where Dan was employed at Havasu Iron & Metal. He was the smiling face behind the counter helping the customers and ordering material.
Dan loved his football and various other sports. He had a quick wit and loved to throw some zingers at the customers. He also loved camping and the annual Postal Reunion campouts held each year at Lake Tahoe.
No services are planned at this time.
Arrangements were placed in care of Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary and Crematory.
Published in Today's News Herald from May 3 to May 4, 2020