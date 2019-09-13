|
|
Danielle (Dani) Caitlin Burnett, 29, beloved daughter, sister and friend passed away on September 5th 2019.
She was born November 25th, 1989 at Little Company of Mary Hospital in Torrance, California, the daughter of Greg and Melanie Burnett.
Dani attended Lake Havasu City High School, and went on to graduate from Northern Arizona University in 2012 with a degree in Electronic Media and Film.
Danielle was an exceptionally loving, charismatic, and outgoing young woman with an amazing smile and unsurpassed affection for her family, friends, and animals.
Whether on the beach collecting seashells or in the mountains among the wildflowers, she loved being in nature and exploring outside. Dani was passionate about all things artistic including music, furniture design, photography, dancing and theatre. Her spirit will be remembered through her remarkable taste in and knowledge of music, and her beauty through brilliant desert sunsets.
Dani is survived by her parents, Greg and Melanie, brother Michael Burnett (Nichole) of Lake Havasu, her two pups Sawyer and Patsy, rescue cats Pacino and Joni, many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, family members and wonderful friends.
Dani is preceded in death by her grandparents Dr. Harrison and Joe Anne Burnett, and James and Mary Kay Wiley.
Danielle's memorial will be held at The Harbor Room at Havasu Springs Resort on September 21st, 2019 at 3pm until sunset.
In lieu of flowers, Danielle's family requests consideration to be made toward animal rescue/adoption or making a donation to an animal rescue organization.
Published in Today's News Herald from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019