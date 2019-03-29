Danny Earl Bullis, 80, passed away on March 25, 2019 in Lake Havasu City. He was born on May 15, 1938 in Holly, Colorado.

Danny graduated from Granada High School, went to Lamar Jr. College, and then graduated with an associate degree from Orange Coast College. He was always a hard worker and worked in many different places, such as; Bristol Hay Mill, Golden Electronics, Sheridan Grain Elevator, and Montgomery Wards. He retired as plant engineer manager at United Parcel Service. Danny enjoyed church, golf, HAM Radio, and trap shooting. He and his wife Betty were blessed to have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Jan. 1, 2019. He was a member of the Southwest Baptist Church, National Rifle Association, and Gideons.

Danny was preceded in death by his father; Jack Bullis, mother and stepfather; Marie and Alex Behm, and granddaughters; Shannon Hellmann and Jessica Faczak.

He is survived by his loving wife; Betty Bullis, daughters; Terri (Steve) Hellmann and Tammy (Kenny) Ingram, brothers; David Henry, Ron Bullis, Kerry (Debbie)Bullis, and John (Stephanie) Bullis, sisters; Linda (Jerry) Smith, Sheila Munson, Sue (Andre) Vaesson, and Jackie McComes, eight grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.

A viewing service will be held at Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel on Monday, April 1, 2019 from 9 a.m. to noon. A graveside service will follow at 1 p.m. at Holly Cemetery in Holly, Colorado.

A celebration of Danny's life will be held in Lake Havasu City at a later date.

A celebration of Danny's life will be held in Lake Havasu City at a later date.

Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home.