1/1
Darlene Ann Seiler
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Darlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Darlene Ann Seiler was born November 29, 1935 in Palmdale, California to Eldon and Mildred McLaurin. She passed away November 16, 2020, surrounded by her family at her home in Lake Havasu City, Arizona.
Darlene was raised in Mojave, California. She attended Antelope Valley High and would often joke about surviving the strong winds in the Mojave Valley. Darlene grew up taking dance and baton lessons and was able to march in the Rose Parade.
She married the love of her life John (Jack) Seiler on December 17, 1955 in Lancaster, California. Together, they shared 65 years of marriage and were blessed with two children, five grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. They moved to Blythe, California in 1967 and then made their home in Lake Havasu City, Arizona in 2005.
Darlene worked for NACA as the secretary for the Chief of Engineering. From 1969-1977, she worked as the secretary to the assistant manager of UCB Bank. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi, Blythe Boat Club and a founding member of the Blythe Chapter of California Women for Agriculture.
Darlene loved spending time with her family. She also enjoyed boating, riding wave runners, desert activities and painting. She was notorious for her excellent cooking and baking.
Darlene was preceded in death by her parents, Eldon and Mildred McLaurin. She is survived by her husband Jack Seiler, son Jack (Susan) Seiler, daughter Sherri (Dean) Van Dam, sister Marilyn (Jim) Carter, five grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
Darlene's memorial service will be held Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 11:00 am at Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home.
Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Today's News Herald from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home
21 Riviera Boulevard
Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
(928)855-4949
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved