Darlene Vicari, 71, passed away April 10, 2019 at her home. She was born July 17, 1947 in Chicago.

Vicari worked at Continental Bank of Chicago for many years. Darlene, with her parents Frank and Beatrice Vicari, moved to Lake Havasu City about 30 years ago.

She worked for Kmart for several years and she also worked for Walmart for about 15 years where she was a customer service manager.

In Chicago, she loved to play the ponies. As she has said many times, "If it doesn't have four legs and a tail, she's not betting on it!"

Darlene is survived by her cousins, Ray and Mary Vicari, Carol Caputo, Bob and Mary Ellen Lyons, Patti and Phil Grezina and their families. She's also survived by many friends in Lake Havasu City and Bullhead City. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Beatrice Vicari and cousin Edward J. Lyons. She is finally without pain.

Donations can be made to the HealthwellFoundation.org or the Patient Access Network at [email protected] . As per her request, no services will be held. Arrangements were made by Mohave Memorial Funeral Home. Published in Today's News Herald from May 1 to May 2, 2019