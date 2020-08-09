1/1
Darlene V. Blumm
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Darlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Darlene V. Blumm (Gracie) of Lake Havasu City, passed away on July 31, 2020. Darlene was born on June 11, 1938, to parents George F. White and Verna (Johnson) White in Nebraska.
She graduated from Plainview High School in Nebraska and on March 3, 1958, Darlene married the love of her life, Ronald, in Plainview, Nebraska. They moved to Las Vegas where she retired from Excalibur Casino and settled in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, to enjoy her retirement. Darlene loved playing cards, trips to the casino, Nebraska football, and playing with her grandchildren. Darlene was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and had a wonderful smile.
She is preceded in death by her father George F. White, mother Verna (Johnson) White and brother Donald F. White.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Ronald L. Blumm, daughters Lori Blumm, Jill (Blumm) Gagliano, granddaughter Kelli Blumm, grandsons, Nicholas Blumm, Trevor Gagliano and Cameron Gagliano, brother Duane (Kathryn) White, sister Donna Mae Alexander along with several nieces and nephews.
A private service was held on Aug. 3 for the immediate family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Today's News Herald from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved