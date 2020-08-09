Darlene V. Blumm (Gracie) of Lake Havasu City, passed away on July 31, 2020. Darlene was born on June 11, 1938, to parents George F. White and Verna (Johnson) White in Nebraska.

She graduated from Plainview High School in Nebraska and on March 3, 1958, Darlene married the love of her life, Ronald, in Plainview, Nebraska. They moved to Las Vegas where she retired from Excalibur Casino and settled in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, to enjoy her retirement. Darlene loved playing cards, trips to the casino, Nebraska football, and playing with her grandchildren. Darlene was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and had a wonderful smile.

She is preceded in death by her father George F. White, mother Verna (Johnson) White and brother Donald F. White.

She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Ronald L. Blumm, daughters Lori Blumm, Jill (Blumm) Gagliano, granddaughter Kelli Blumm, grandsons, Nicholas Blumm, Trevor Gagliano and Cameron Gagliano, brother Duane (Kathryn) White, sister Donna Mae Alexander along with several nieces and nephews.

A private service was held on Aug. 3 for the immediate family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store