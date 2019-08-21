|
David Gustafson, 72, passed away unexpectedly in Lake Havasu City on Aug. 8, 2019. He was born in Lake Mahopac, New York on Feb. 2, 1947 to Leonard and Tina Gustafson.
David bravely served his country in the Vietnam War as a member of the United States Army.
On Aug. 6, 1980, he married Cynthia Riemer in Long Beach, California. David and Cindy merged their families and had a wonderful 39 years together.
In his free time, David enjoyed fishing and coin collecting. He loved his family and friends. He will be missed dearly.
David is survived by his loving wife Cindy; daughters, Kerry Gustafson and Wendie Brooke Anderson (Carl); sons, James Gustafson (Sandra) and Vincent Siler; and grandchildren, Channing and Liam Anderson, Ryan, Danny and Isaac Siler, and Elise Hill.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Thoughts and condolences can be sent to David's family at www.mohavememorial.com. Arrangements were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary and Crematory.
Published in Today's News Herald from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019