David Ira Shaw was born July 17, 1954 in Riverside California and passed from this life on January 3, 2020 in Lake Havasu, Arizona. David was the youngest of five children born to Ira Lee and Helen Bernice Shaw. He preceded in death by his parents, his oldest brother, James Lee, and his son Corey Michael. He is survived by his life partner of 23 years, Doris Roberts, daughter Danielle Woempner, son-in-law Jerry, three grandchildren, Prada, Motley, and Van, brothers Ronald Glenn and wife Sue, Kenneth Jordan and wife Carol, sister Geanette Elizabeth and husband Mike, and numerous nieces and nephews.
David loved life and had an "I can do it spirit!" He enjoyed riding motorcycles, socializing with friends, building and tinkering in the garage and spending his days with family.
David struggled for many years with heart failure, kidney disease and other related health issues. Those who knew David know that he was a fighter. Though his heart was failing his inside heart was as bright as a full moon on a dark night. He loved "BIG" and fought with dignity and smiles to the end.
We will have a celebration of David's life on Sunday, January 26th at 3032 Daytona Ave. at 12 noon. Come by and share your stories and memories. Lunch will be served. For those of you who shared David's love of motorcycles please join us at The Blind Pig Tattoo shop at 2104 N. McCulloch Blvd. at 11:30 a.m. for a "last run" in honor of David. We will ride from the shop to the house.
Published in Today's News Herald from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020