1/1
David Leo Gifford
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David "The Giff" Leo Gifford, 58, of Lake Havasu City, passed away in his home on Wednesday, July 28, 2020.
David was born in Phoenix, on Aug. 7, 1961; son of Herbert and Patricia Gifford. He was raised in Parker Valley. David attended Parker High School, where he excelled at track and wrestling. He then attended Glendale Community College and Arizona Automotive Institute. David was owner and operator of Gold Star Plumbing for 30 years. He was patient, loving, kind and generous.
David enjoyed photography, German cars, dancing, driving fast, and family. A gifted artist, David won first place for the Hallmark Gold Key National Art Award.
David is survived by his daughter, Meghann; son, Alexander; mother, Patricia Gifford; brother, Boyd (Mary) Gifford; sisters, Grace Gifford Bullions and Cheryl (Rob) Burke; two granddaughters; and numerous nieces and nephews; especially Judah Spindler. He is preceded in death by his father, Herbert Gifford.
The memorial service is planned for the fall and will be held at Bill Williams Preserve in Lake Havasu City.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in the care of David's mother. Memorials may be sent to Grace Bullions at 869 E. Lake Samish Drive, Bellingham, WA 98229.
Thoughts and condolences may be sent to David's family at www.mohavememorial.com. Arrangements were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Today's News Herald from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary
2225 N Kiowa Blvd
Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
928-854-3100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved