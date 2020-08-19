David "The Giff" Leo Gifford, 58, of Lake Havasu City, passed away in his home on Wednesday, July 28, 2020.
David was born in Phoenix, on Aug. 7, 1961; son of Herbert and Patricia Gifford. He was raised in Parker Valley. David attended Parker High School, where he excelled at track and wrestling. He then attended Glendale Community College and Arizona Automotive Institute. David was owner and operator of Gold Star Plumbing for 30 years. He was patient, loving, kind and generous.
David enjoyed photography, German cars, dancing, driving fast, and family. A gifted artist, David won first place for the Hallmark Gold Key National Art Award.
David is survived by his daughter, Meghann; son, Alexander; mother, Patricia Gifford; brother, Boyd (Mary) Gifford; sisters, Grace Gifford Bullions and Cheryl (Rob) Burke; two granddaughters; and numerous nieces and nephews; especially Judah Spindler. He is preceded in death by his father, Herbert Gifford.
The memorial service is planned for the fall and will be held at Bill Williams Preserve in Lake Havasu City.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in the care of David's mother. Memorials may be sent to Grace Bullions at 869 E. Lake Samish Drive, Bellingham, WA 98229.
Thoughts and condolences may be sent to David's family at www.mohavememorial.com.
Arrangements were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary.