|
|
David Scott Powell, 60, peacefully took his final rest on Oct. 20, 2019 holding the love of his life's hand as he made his way to heaven.
He was born in Los Angeles and spent the rest of his days in Lake Havasu City. He was loved by so many and so many he loved. He was raised by his mother Colleen and grew up with his eight brothers and sisters; Gary, Mike, Randy, Cathy, Kim, Melinda, Tammy and Jo Lynn. He spent his last 35 years with the love of his life, his wife; Michele Powell and spent the last 18 years in Lake Havasu City where they raised their children; Ashley, Brandon, Bradley, Deivid and Mike. He helped raise his grandchildren; Michael, Brooklyn and Sebastien and had another grandchild on the way. Scott was like a father to many of his nieces, nephews and friends, helping raise them from both sides of his family.
He loved all sports. He enjoyed watching his grandson play soccer, going fishing, being with his animals and heading to the casino to play his slot machines. Most of all, he loved being anywhere his wife Michele was. Anyone who knew him knew how hard of a worker he was. Not only was he a hard worker, but never took anyone's crap. At the same time, he would give you his last dollar to help anyone at any time.
Scott wouldn't have wanted anyone to be sad that he isn't here, but happy and let his memories with each of you carry on forever.
There will be a celebration of life on Nov.2, 11 a.m. at Rotary Park for anyone who would want to come and celebrate the life of a great man, husband, father, brother, grandpa and friend. He would want everyone to know although he might have left his body, he will never leave our hearts.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a free card, go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze.
Published in Today's News Herald from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019