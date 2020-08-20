"Dave" Wright passed away in his home in Lake Havasu City on August 6, 2020 after a long battle with Parkinson's. Born in Okemah Oklahoma, moved to California then Lake Havasu City in 1990.

He was a decorated Korean War veteran of the Air force and owned various upholstery and auto body shops in California and Lake Havasu City.

His lifelong passions were restoring old cars, beating his friends and family at card games, and playing the banjo. Dave was famous for telling jokes and had a joke for nearly every occasion. His true joys in life were making people laugh, making music, and his love and pride for his wife, kids, grandkids and great-grandkids.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years Angie Wright, son Michael (Deborah) Wright, daughter Patricia (Dennis) Barrell, daughter Suzanne Wright, Vince Simons, and 11 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son Daniel Wright in 2006.

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the entire staff of Hospice of Havasu for their loving care and support.

Due to the pandemic, there will be no services.



