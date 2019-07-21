Dawn Marie Lane-Capitain passed away peacefully on June 19 at her parent's home with her family by her side, after a one-and-a-half year battle with pancreatic cancer.

Dawn is survived by her husband Mark; his mother Sandi; his brother Matthew; her parents Larry and Joanne Lane. She was preceded in death by her son, Robert Lane.

Her family moved to Lake Havasu City when she was five. She attended kindergarten through high school in Lake Havasu City. She was working at New Horizons when she felt a call to nursing, and as a single parent adult, attended Mohave Community College for her nursing degree. She worked in several nursing home environments before going to work for Hospice of Havasu. She was blessed with a gift of compassion. She loved the interaction with the patients and her coworkers.

Dawn and her husband, Mark, moved to Santa Maria, California seven years ago where she eventually went to work for Wilshire Hospice. She worked there until she started chemo for her cancer. Dawn had an unconditional love for her husband, parents, mother-in-law, brother-in-law and all who met her.

She loved Jesus first and then her family and friends second. She had been a member of the Lake Havasu Church of the Nazarene before meeting Mark, and was an active member of Life Way Fellowship in Santa Maria, serving on the praise team. She was blessed by her "posse" of girlfriends there, who were with her every step of her battle with cancer.

A celebration of her life is July 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Lake Havasu Church of the Nazarene, 2700 N. Rainbow Ave. Pastor Katy Scott and lifelong friend, Pastor Steve Ormord, will share words of encouragement.

In lieu of flowers, Dawn's family asks that donations be given in her memory to Hospice of Havasu, P. O. Box 597, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86405.

Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. Published in Today's News Herald from July 21 to July 22, 2019