Dean DeFroscia, 78, passed away at his home on Feb. 7, 2020. He was born in Hillsdale, Michigan to the late Augustine and Betty (Boli) DeFroscia. They promptly broke the mold afterward.
He and wife Betty (Reaska) affectionately loved and amused each other for 52 wonderful years, some of the happiest being the last 20 living in Lake Havasu City. Those who knew Dean might describe him as a risk-taking, wise-cracking, lovable guy with a goofy sense of humor. He wrote his own rules and lived a storied life, remaining unapologetically true to himself till the end.
Dean was a loving father to Les (Kathi), Cal (Lisa), Kelly, and Kim (Burton), and a proud grandfather to Hailey, Kate, Alex, Hank, Leo and Guthrie. He also was brother-in-law and friend to Dale, Betty L., and Sandra.
In his next chapter, we like to imagine Dean doing what he loved most – working on his golf game, hustling pool, and making waves in his boat.
He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him. At his request, there will be no services. Instead raise a glass, make a toast to Dean, and share your most treasured times together. Memorial donations may be made to his favorite hangout: Moose Lodge 2269, 3279 Maricopa Ave., Lake Havasu City, AZ 86406, Phone: (928) 855-0290.
