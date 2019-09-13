|
|
Deborah M. Giles, 64, of Lake Havasu City, Arizona, gained her beautiful wings to carry her to Heaven as she lost her battle with pancreatic cancer on September 4, 2019. She was at her home with her family by her side. She defied many prognoses and fought until her last breath.
She was born September 24, 1954 in Glendale, California to Charles and Lorraine Santone.
Deborah worked at General Motors until 2007 and then Walmart in Salem, Ohio. She moved to Lake Havasu City Arizona where she continued working for Walmart until she retired in 2019.
Her grandchildren were her pride and joy. She enjoyed spending time with her family, gardening, going to the beach, and crocheting blankets for her family.
Deborah is preceded in death by her loving parents; Charles and Lorraine Santone and her baby brother; Charles Florentine Santone.
She is survived by her devoted husband and best friend; Steven E. Giles, her cherished children; Sheila M. Smolinsky, Christopher S. Giles, Kari Ann Hook (Nathan) and Michael T. Giles, her grandchildren of whom she was so proud; Brittney N. Belmonte, Ashlyn M. Kempton, Stevie M. Iser (Gary), Victor M. Kempton II, Dylan M. Hook, Zachary T. Hook, Christopher J. Giles and Tyler S. Hook, her darling great-grandchildren; Brysin C. Green, Charliee Iser and Kinsley C. Iser, her loving brother; Charles Santone (Pamela), beloved sister; Kimberly Ribeiro, nephews; Charles Santone, Brandon Santone and Daniel Ribeiro (Courtny), niece; Brandie Huggett (Kyle), great nephews; Ryder Ribeiro and Hunter Huggett, great nieces; Avery Ribeiro and Noelle Huggett.
She was loved greatly by her family and will be deeply missed by all.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a free card go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze.
Published in Today's News Herald from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019