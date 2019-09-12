Home

1954 - 2019
Del Rey Ward Obituary
Del Rey Ward passed away on September 2, 2019 at his home in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. He was born in Seal Beach, California on January 5, 1954. He was sixty-five years old.
He worked as a plasterer in California and Arizona. Del has called Lake Havasu City home since the early 1990s.
Del was preceded in death by his parents; Frank S. Parker and LaVetta Bailey, as well as his step-father; Art Ward.
Family members he is survived by include his daughter; Tina Rae Carlson and longtime friends; Chet E. Upshaw and Holly L. Upshaw.
Published in Today's News Herald from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019
