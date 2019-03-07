Delano Gilbert Jaramillo, 73, passed away peacefully in his home with his family by his side on March 4, 2019 in Lake Havasu City. He was born on Feb. 1, 1946 in Belen, New Mexico to Ralph and Leonora Jaramillo.

Delano grew up and then attended high school in Barstow, California. He went on to proudly serve in the United States Army from 1968 to 1970. He made a career as an engineer with the Santa Fe Railroad. Delano was happily married on June 12, 1971 in Barstow, California to the love of his life, Yolanda Paez. The couple had two amazing sons together. In retirement, Delano was best known for sitting in his garage and waving at everyone that passed by.

Delano was survived by his loving wife; two children, Gilbert (Amber) Jaramillo, and David (Mandy) Jaramillo; 7 grandchildren, Madison Rojas, Jayde Bonnell, Laci, Mya, Grayson, Jaxson, and Savannah Jaramillo; 1 brother, Rudy Jaramillo; and 3 sisters, Rallie Aguayo, Millie Causus, and Maria Sais.

Delano's Memorial Service will be held Saturday March 9 at 11 a.m. at Calvary Baptist Church McCulloch Campus.

Thoughts and condolences can be sent to Delano's family at www.MohaveMemorial.com. Services were placed into the care of Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary and Crematory. Published in Today's News Herald from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary