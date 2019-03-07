Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary & Crematory
2225 N Kiowa Blvd
Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
928-854-3100
Resources
More Obituaries for Delano Jaramillo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Delano Gilbert Jaramillo

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Delano Gilbert Jaramillo Obituary
Delano Gilbert Jaramillo, 73, passed away peacefully in his home with his family by his side on March 4, 2019 in Lake Havasu City. He was born on Feb. 1, 1946 in Belen, New Mexico to Ralph and Leonora Jaramillo.
Delano grew up and then attended high school in Barstow, California. He went on to proudly serve in the United States Army from 1968 to 1970. He made a career as an engineer with the Santa Fe Railroad. Delano was happily married on June 12, 1971 in Barstow, California to the love of his life, Yolanda Paez. The couple had two amazing sons together. In retirement, Delano was best known for sitting in his garage and waving at everyone that passed by.
Delano was survived by his loving wife; two children, Gilbert (Amber) Jaramillo, and David (Mandy) Jaramillo; 7 grandchildren, Madison Rojas, Jayde Bonnell, Laci, Mya, Grayson, Jaxson, and Savannah Jaramillo; 1 brother, Rudy Jaramillo; and 3 sisters, Rallie Aguayo, Millie Causus, and Maria Sais.
Delano's Memorial Service will be held Saturday March 9 at 11 a.m. at Calvary Baptist Church McCulloch Campus.
Thoughts and condolences can be sent to Delano's family at www.MohaveMemorial.com. Services were placed into the care of Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary and Crematory.
Published in Today's News Herald from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now