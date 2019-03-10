Della J. Moore

May 23, 1957 - Feb. 28, 2019



A Beautiful Angel, Della J. Moore, passed away peacefully on February 28, 2019 at her home in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. Della was born on May 23, 1957 in Moses Lake, Washington.

Della grew up in Washington State and attended Gonzaga University and received her law degree. She met and married Dwight Baker in 1984, he preceded her in death.

Della moved to Lake Havasu city, Arizona to help care for her mother-in-law. After moving to Lake Havasu City, Arizona, Della became involved in many organizations including; the Elks, VFW, and American Legion where she met Bobby Dumont, her life partner. Della was a loving, giving person and anyone who met her knew her smile would light up a room.

Della is survived by her life partner, Bobby Dumont; sister-in-law, Donna Baker; nephews, David Baker and Tim Baker.

A celebration of life pot luck will take place on March 30, 2019 from 1:00-4:00pm at the VFW, 266 London Bridge Road, Lake Havasu City, Arizona.

Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home.