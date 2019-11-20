Home

Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home
21 Riviera Boulevard
Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
(928)855-4949
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home
21 Riviera Boulevard
Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
Diane Cooper


1944 - 2019
Diane Cooper Obituary
Diane Cooper passed away on Nov. 10, 2019 in Lake Havasu City. She was born on June 23, 1944 to Donald and Evelyn McCormick in Huntington Park, California.
Diane was a pioneer of Lake Havasu City. She has lived and worked here for more than 51 years. She met her true love, Jim Cooper, at the donut shop and they were married nine months later on Aug. 9, 1968. Diane worked for Ace Hardware on the north side for the last 20 plus years. She loved helping her customers and answering their questions. Her customers loved her and would come in and ask for her especially. She enjoyed sewing, knitting and shopping. She loved her family and spoiling her grandbabies.
Diane is preceded in death by her parents; Don and Evelyn McCormick, and her son, Curtis Cooper.
She is survived by her loving husband; Jim Cooper, son; Glen Cooper, daughters; Deanna (Willey) Thompson and family and Jacque (Tom) Bouffard and family; brother, Ron McCormick and family, ten grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at 10 a.m.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a free card go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze.
Published in Today's News Herald from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
