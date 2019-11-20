|
Diane Cooper passed away on Nov. 10, 2019 in Lake Havasu City. She was born on June 23, 1944 to Donald and Evelyn McCormick in Huntington Park, California.
Diane was a pioneer of Lake Havasu City. She has lived and worked here for more than 51 years. She met her true love, Jim Cooper, at the donut shop and they were married nine months later on Aug. 9, 1968. Diane worked for Ace Hardware on the north side for the last 20 plus years. She loved helping her customers and answering their questions. Her customers loved her and would come in and ask for her especially. She enjoyed sewing, knitting and shopping. She loved her family and spoiling her grandbabies.
Diane is preceded in death by her parents; Don and Evelyn McCormick, and her son, Curtis Cooper.
She is survived by her loving husband; Jim Cooper, son; Glen Cooper, daughters; Deanna (Willey) Thompson and family and Jacque (Tom) Bouffard and family; brother, Ron McCormick and family, ten grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at 10 a.m.
A memorial service will be held at Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at 10 a.m.
Published in Today's News Herald from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019