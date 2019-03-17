Home

Diane (Windbigler) Ward


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Diane (Windbigler) Ward Obituary
Diane Ward
Nov. 22, 1948 - March 7, 2019

Diane Ward, loving wife, sister, mother, and grandmother passed away at the age of 70 in Lake Havasu City surrounded by her family.
Diane was born November 22, 1948 in Santa Cruz, Calif., to Dalton and Johneta Windbigler.
Diane married the love of her life, William Ward, on August 12, 1967. Together they raised two children, Cindy and Bill. Diane worked for the California Department of Motor Vehicles and retired after 33 years as a Program Manager, overseeing the statewide Telephone Service Centers.
She loved to travel with her husband in their RV and frequent trips abroad. Time spent with the family during the holidays was very special to her. She was "Mama" to her 7 grandchildren.
In keeping with her wishes there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that contributions be made to: www.hospicehavasu.org/donate/
Published in Today's News Herald from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019
