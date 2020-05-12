Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home
21 Riviera Boulevard
Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
(928)855-4949
Resources
More Obituaries for Dianne Downs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dianne Patricia Downs


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dianne Patricia Downs Obituary
Dianne Patricia Downs passed away on May 6, 2020 at age 85 in Lake Havasu City. She was born in Minneapolis on Aug. 14, 1934 to Joseph and Gladys Davis.
Dianne liked playing bunco and enjoyed going down to Rotary Park and walking to the bridge. She loved spending time with her family and grandkids.
Dianne is preceded in death by her husband; William Downs, parents; Joseph Davis and Gladys and Tom Stetson, and her daughter; Keely Zadra.
She is survived by her sons; Jeff and Randy Almer, daughters; Tracie Collins and Shannon Almer, brother; Dave Davis, 18 grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a free card go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze.
Published in Today's News Herald from May 12 to May 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dianne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -