Dianne Patricia Downs passed away on May 6, 2020 at age 85 in Lake Havasu City. She was born in Minneapolis on Aug. 14, 1934 to Joseph and Gladys Davis.
Dianne liked playing bunco and enjoyed going down to Rotary Park and walking to the bridge. She loved spending time with her family and grandkids.
Dianne is preceded in death by her husband; William Downs, parents; Joseph Davis and Gladys and Tom Stetson, and her daughter; Keely Zadra.
She is survived by her sons; Jeff and Randy Almer, daughters; Tracie Collins and Shannon Almer, brother; Dave Davis, 18 grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren.
