Diona Fay Smith, 98, passed away in Lake Havasu City on Aug. 28, 2019. She was born to Wesley Long Eaton and Carrie Lea Derr on July 11, 1921 in Eagleville, Missouri.
Diona lived in Harrison County, Missouri until she met her husband, Leslie Ray Smith of Harrison County, Missouri. They were married in Carrollton, Missouri on June 24, 1942.
After World War II, they settled in Bethany, Missouri and had two children. The children are: Gerald Dean Smith and Claudette Fay (Smith) Baker. They moved to Colorado Springs, Colorado for nine years before moving to Buena Park, California until 1994 when Diona moved to Lake Havasu City.
Diona's favorite thing to do was to travel and see different sights, especially the green trees and countryside. She loved to read adventure and romantic novels, and she loved her family. She spent as much time with them as she possibly could.
Diona was preceded in death by her husband, Leslie Ray Smith; daughter, Claudette Fay (Smith) Baker, and son-in-law, Charles Albert Baker. Diona was the oldest of five siblings; Norma Rhawn, Ada Short, Wanda Burton, and Ronald Eaton, whom she outlived by several years.
She is survived by her son, Gerald (Jerry); daughter-in-law, Cindy; four grandchildren, Bill, Sloan, Shawn, and Shelly; six great grandchildren, Colton, Shelby, Abagail, Wyatt, Claudette, and Hunter, and one great-great granddaughter, Landri.
There will be a memorial service at Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home, 21 Riviera Blvd., Lake Havasu City, Arizona 86403, on Sept.9, at 2:30 p.m.
She will be interred at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Cypress, California alongside her husband Leslie. There will be a graveside memorial service with family on Sept. 10, 2019.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be made to the Smith family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com.
Published in Today's News Herald from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019