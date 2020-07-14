Dolores Seliquini

Dolores Ann Seliquini, 86, passed away June 23, 2020. Dolores was a devoted Catholic, born and raised in Philadelphia. She worked at Food Fair where she met Louis. They married in Havertown in 1952. They started their life of 65 years together in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania.
Dolores worked part-time, but as a mother of nine, focused her care on the family. Christmas holidays were her favorite. Filled with decorations, caroling and fun, creating lasting memories. She loved cooking and learned to make her kids' favorite spaghetti and meatballs from Grandmom Seliquini. She and Lou loved to dance the jitterbug and won several contests. Dolores was generous and caring. She stretched pennies, yet never turned anyone in need away. One time she took in a mom and her children, having difficulties. She made her home their home and was always helping someone.
In 1974, they moved to Lake Havasu City.
Dolores volunteered at St. Anastasia in Pennsylvania as a Girl Scout Leader and teacher's aide. She volunteered in Lake Havasu at Starline Elementary and Our Lady of the Lake as a CCD teacher, and wherever needed.
She made each child feel special. They didn't know they were not the only one who got to stay up late with her watching Johnny Carson" or old movies. They brought their friends home visiting in the kitchen with mom, helping them solve teen problems.
A favorite memory of the youngest kids was getting home from school and mom surprising them with a cooler of food to head to the lake.
We miss you terribly.
Dolores was preceded in death by her husband; Louis P. Seliquini, her parents; Harry and Marie Beinlich, her sisters; Elizabeth, Marie, Lily and Peggy and brothers; Binky, Jackie, Tommy, Eddie and Jimmy.
She is survived by her sons; John, Louis and Michael, her daughters; Louann, Annette, Nancy, Lorie, Denise and Cheryl and her 27 grandchildren and her 29 great-grandchildren.
