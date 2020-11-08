1/1
Don Milton Phillips
1954 - 2020
Don Milton Phillips, 66, of Lake Havasu City, passed away suddenly on October 9, 2020. Don was born and raised in Corpus Christi, Texas, where he was a crane operator for 20+ years. Don met the love of his life Kim on October 9, 2010 and they were married on May 13, 2011. They moved to Lake Havasu City, Arizona, in March of 2017, where he became a motorcycle test rider for Indian Motorcycles/Polaris.
Don was preceded in death by his father, Lloyd and his mother, Ouida, who adopted him as a newborn.
He is survived by his wife Kim, four children, Elizabeth, Cameron, Donnie and Ouida, as well as three step-children, Sean, Shannon and Jenny.
Don was a very proud Veteran and Patriot of the United States Air Force. Don and Kim were also very proud members of both the South Texas Patriot Guard Riders and the Lake Havasu City Patriot Guard Riders.
A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The Wounded Warrior Project.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a free card, go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze.

Published in Today's News Herald from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2020.
