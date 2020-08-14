1/1
Donald Clayton Brackett
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Clayton Brackett, 83, of Lake Havasu City, went home to be with his Heavenly Father on Aug. 6, 2020. He was born in Los Angeles on March 4, 1937 to Ralph and Margaret Brackett.
Don grew up in the San Fernando Valley with his parents and two sisters, Peggy and Judy. He attended Van Nuys High School where he was a member of the diving team and developed a real gift for wood-working that became a life-long passion for him.
After high school, Don joined the Army National Guard and then the US Army for a total of 7 years. After leaving the military, Don started a business in the flooring industry that lasted over 30 years.
Don was a member of the Varmint Hunters Association, the NRA, the Road Runner's Camping Club and the Moose Lodge.
After retiring, Don and his wife Nancy moved to Lake Havasu City, Arizona where they enjoyed boating, fishing, golfing and Don continued with his wood-working. Don loved his jigsaw puzzles, Sudoku and also playing Pinochle with his friends at the Senior Center.
Don's family meant the world to him. He loved them very much. He also loved his Bethany Bible Church family. But most of all, he loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Margaret Brackett, sister, Margaret Evelyn Hernandez and three grandchildren, Charlie, Corrine and Christian.
Don is survived by his beloved wife, Nancy; his children, Russ Anderson (Rita), Chuck Anderson (Diana), Donald Brackett, Jr. (Lisa), Sheryl Tieken (Tim), Kim Brackett (Tammie), Dale Brackett (Jodie), Cindy Campbell (James), John Cram, Tim Cram, Kenny Cram, Adam Cram, David Corral, Krista Pascual (Tim), Jamie Liles (Dan) and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A Visitation will be at Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 7:00pm with a Funeral service at Bethany Bible Church on Saturday, August 15 at 8:00am. Graveside Service at Lake Havasu Memorial Gardens immediately following.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Today's News Herald from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home
21 Riviera Boulevard
Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
(928)855-4949
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved