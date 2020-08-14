Donald Clayton Brackett, 83, of Lake Havasu City, went home to be with his Heavenly Father on Aug. 6, 2020. He was born in Los Angeles on March 4, 1937 to Ralph and Margaret Brackett.
Don grew up in the San Fernando Valley with his parents and two sisters, Peggy and Judy. He attended Van Nuys High School where he was a member of the diving team and developed a real gift for wood-working that became a life-long passion for him.
After high school, Don joined the Army National Guard and then the US Army for a total of 7 years. After leaving the military, Don started a business in the flooring industry that lasted over 30 years.
Don was a member of the Varmint Hunters Association, the NRA, the Road Runner's Camping Club and the Moose Lodge.
After retiring, Don and his wife Nancy moved to Lake Havasu City, Arizona where they enjoyed boating, fishing, golfing and Don continued with his wood-working. Don loved his jigsaw puzzles, Sudoku and also playing Pinochle with his friends at the Senior Center.
Don's family meant the world to him. He loved them very much. He also loved his Bethany Bible Church family. But most of all, he loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Margaret Brackett, sister, Margaret Evelyn Hernandez and three grandchildren, Charlie, Corrine and Christian.
Don is survived by his beloved wife, Nancy; his children, Russ Anderson (Rita), Chuck Anderson (Diana), Donald Brackett, Jr. (Lisa), Sheryl Tieken (Tim), Kim Brackett (Tammie), Dale Brackett (Jodie), Cindy Campbell (James), John Cram, Tim Cram, Kenny Cram, Adam Cram, David Corral, Krista Pascual (Tim), Jamie Liles (Dan) and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A Visitation will be at Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 7:00pm with a Funeral service at Bethany Bible Church on Saturday, August 15 at 8:00am. Graveside Service at Lake Havasu Memorial Gardens immediately following.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com.