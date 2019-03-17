Donald F. Pietig

May 26, 1944 - March 2, 2019



On Saturday, March 2, 2019, Donald F. Pietig, loving husband, father, and grandfather, went to be with our Lord and Savior at the age of 74.

Don was born on May 26, 1944 in Carroll, Iowa to Franklin W. Pietig and Norma Stark Pietig. He received his degree from Creighton University School of Law in 1971. From 1972 to 1979 Don was the city attorney for Centralia, Wash., and then opened his private practice in the same city. In 1991 he and his family moved to Lake Havasu City where he opened a law firm with Vincent Iannoni known as Pietig and Iannoni.

Don retired from family and business law in December 2014 after 43 years of practice.

On January 1, 1997, he married Alice A. Coffman.

Don had a passion for helping others. Prior to having medical issues, he loved playing golf and tennis. He enjoyed going on cruises, traveling and riding motorcycles. Don was past president of the Centralia Rotary Club and became active in our community through Rotary as well and truly enjoyed his Rotarian fellowship. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit.

Don was preceded in death by his father, Franklin and his mother, Norma. He is survived by his wife Alice, his three children from a prior marriage, John, Carrie and Angela, his two stepchildren Rod and Corinne, his grandchildren Danny and Jacob, Sebastian and Tristen, Nicolas, Braden, Katelyn and Madelyn, Tanner and Chaison, Anthony, Cheyanne and Sydney as well as his sisters Nancy, Sue, and Pat. Last but not least his two amazing fur babies Elsje and Tineke.

A service will be held in his honor at 4:00 PM, Saturday, March 30th, 2019 at Living Word Family Church, 1890 W Acoma Blvd, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Rotary Foundation or the Humane Society. Published in Today's News Herald from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019