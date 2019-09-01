|
|
Donald Gene Shol, 61, of Lake Havasu City, Arizona, passed away peacefully at his home with his family by his side on August 24, 2019. He was born in Whittier, California to Leslie and Genevieve Shol on July 21, 1958.
Don married the love of his life, Margaret Tootle, on September 22, 1984 at the famous Little White Chapel in Las Vegas, Nevada. The couple had three daughters together and finally settled down in Lake Havasu City.
Don was a self-employed residential and commercial painting contractor. In his free time, he loved to spend time with his family and friends, he liked boating and had an interest in cars and trucks too. Don never missed an NFL game, especially if the Patriots were playing.
Don is survived by his loving wife, Meg; daughters, Jennifer Shol, Kimberly (Scott) Stutler, and Colleen Shol; beloved grandchildren, Andrew, Alexis, Justin, Maci, and Garrett; sister, Leslie (Russ) Schroeder; brother, Mike (Elizabeth) Saunders; and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Frank Shol.
A celebration of life will be held privately by Don's family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donation can be made in Don's name to Hospice of Havasu.
Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.mohavememorial.com. Arrangements were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary and Crematory.
Published in Today's News Herald from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019