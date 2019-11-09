|
|
Donald Lee Butler, born in Pasadena, California to parents, Utley and Dorothy Butler, passed away Sunday, October 20 after a ten-year bout with a rare cancer, Multiple Myeloma. His oldest son, Eric, predeceased him, having passed away two years ago from Pancreatic Cancer. Surviving are his devoted wife, Sherry, and his youngest son, Corey (Pamela) and their children, Rex, Blake and Piper, as well as his stepdaughter, Valerie Davisson (Chuck) Sonsteby of West Palm Beach, Florida.
His grandchildren are the reason Don left the great community of Lake Havasu City to move to Monterey, California where he resided the last seven years of his life. Don and Sherry had both retired from their corporate careers with the Bell System and AT&T in Pleasanton, California before moving to Lake Havasu City in 1991.
Finding out they were just too young to retire, Sherry opened an agency in Mohave County for AT&T to sell and service business telephone systems under the name Butler Communications and eventually sold it to Alpine Communications. She hired the best installer and repairman in the business, Don. Each customer in the Lake Havasu area became a friend. Don had his dream, being his own boss, water skiing and boating in his off hours on his beloved Lake Havasu.
Sherry and Don were both active in the Chamber of Commerce in Havasu and enjoyed their many activities. Sherry joined the Lake Havasu Rotary Club and dragged Don along to many exciting events. He loved when they became hosts to many foreign exchange students. Don was a special person to these young people and continued to be a strong influence in their lives.
Don is also survived by his siblings, Dick (Barbara) of Lake Havasu, Judy (Dennis) of Astoria, Oregon and Tom of Yucaipa, California and many nieces and nephews. Everyone loved Uncle Don!
Don was an active member of the church of Christ in Monterey. His church family embraced Don and he will be greatly missed.
