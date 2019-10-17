|
On Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, Donald Paul Hyde of Lake Havasu City, a loving son, brother, and father, passed away at the age of 34. Donald was born in Tucson in 1984. Donald grew up in Michigan and was an avid sports enthusiast. He especially loved the professional Detroit sports teams and the Michigan State University Spartans. He was known for his quick wit, infectious smile, and kind spirit.
He is preceded in death by his father Dennis C. Hyde. He is survived by his mother; Cynthia K. Hyde, his brothers; Jeffery, Dennis Jr., Justin, Jason, and Jacob, his girlfriend; Jessica Beatty, and his children; Emilee, Austin, Donald Jr, Lainey, and Haylee.
Services will be held at Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home at 21 Riviera Blvd. in Lake Havasu City on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 from 3 to 5 p.m. His family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the National Suicide Prevention Network.
