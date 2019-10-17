Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home
21 Riviera Boulevard
Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
(928)855-4949
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Hyde
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Paul Hyde

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Paul Hyde Obituary
On Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, Donald Paul Hyde of Lake Havasu City, a loving son, brother, and father, passed away at the age of 34. Donald was born in Tucson in 1984. Donald grew up in Michigan and was an avid sports enthusiast. He especially loved the professional Detroit sports teams and the Michigan State University Spartans. He was known for his quick wit, infectious smile, and kind spirit.
He is preceded in death by his father Dennis C. Hyde. He is survived by his mother; Cynthia K. Hyde, his brothers; Jeffery, Dennis Jr., Justin, Jason, and Jacob, his girlfriend; Jessica Beatty, and his children; Emilee, Austin, Donald Jr, Lainey, and Haylee.
Services will be held at Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home at 21 Riviera Blvd. in Lake Havasu City on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 from 3 to 5 p.m. His family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the National Suicide Prevention Network.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a free card go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze.
Published in Today's News Herald from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now