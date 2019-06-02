Donald Ray Iseminger, 90, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at his home in Lake Havasu City Arizona, of natural causes.

He was born on January 24, 1929 in Belvedere, California to Darral and Pauline Iseminger. He leaves his wife of 42 years, Estella (Lopez) Iseminger; his three sons: Rick Iseminger, Gary Iseminger, and Tommy Arnold; his daughter, Lois Rose; eleven grandchildren, and many close friends and extended family.

Donald worked at the U.S Postal Service, various construction and carpentry jobs and was a veteran of the United States Coast Guard. While Donald was working at Whittier College he met his wife Estella. In 1991, they moved from Rowland Heights, California to Lake Havasu City to retire. Donald had a heart for service and was an avid volunteer for the local hospital after he retired. He loved being involved in the community and was a member of the Yacht club, Moose Lodge, and Elks lodge.

A small, intimate celebration of life will be held in Donald's remembrance in the coming weeks. Memorial gifts in his honor can be made to the .

Published in Today's News Herald from June 2 to June 3, 2019