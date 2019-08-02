Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Nash
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Raymond Nash

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Raymond Nash Obituary
Donald Raymond Nash, age 52, died on July 14, 2019, at Parker Dam, California.
Don is survived by his daughter, Baily Nash, of Lake Havasu City; and his son, Dustin Nash, of Flagstaff.
Don was born on Oct. 16, 1966, in Blythe, California, to Raymond Nash and Patti Venable. He graduated from Ehrenberg High in 1984 and served 6 years in the Navy. In 1991, he began working for the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, where he worked for more than 25 years.
He was a social, ambitious man, and a loving father who was deeply involved in the Colorado River for the majority of his life. He enjoyed flying, boating, and spending time with his loved ones. His family and friends will always remember him as a lively and hardworking man.
A funeral date has not been set yet, but updates for a celebration of life will be found at the memorial website www.everloved.com/life-of/donald-nash/ . All are welcome to attend and celebrate Don's life. The family would like to thank all of those showing support and offering help at this time.
Published in Today's News Herald from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.