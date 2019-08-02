|
Donald Raymond Nash, age 52, died on July 14, 2019, at Parker Dam, California.
Don is survived by his daughter, Baily Nash, of Lake Havasu City; and his son, Dustin Nash, of Flagstaff.
Don was born on Oct. 16, 1966, in Blythe, California, to Raymond Nash and Patti Venable. He graduated from Ehrenberg High in 1984 and served 6 years in the Navy. In 1991, he began working for the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, where he worked for more than 25 years.
He was a social, ambitious man, and a loving father who was deeply involved in the Colorado River for the majority of his life. He enjoyed flying, boating, and spending time with his loved ones. His family and friends will always remember him as a lively and hardworking man.
A funeral date has not been set yet, but updates for a celebration of life will be found at the memorial website www.everloved.com/life-of/donald-nash/ . All are welcome to attend and celebrate Don's life. The family would like to thank all of those showing support and offering help at this time.
Published in Today's News Herald from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019