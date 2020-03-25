|
Donald Richard Steele, of Lake Havasu City, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Havasu Regional Medical Center. He was born on Feb. 12, 1926 in Toledo, Ohio, retiring in 1988 to Lake Havasu City.
Don enlisted in U.S. Navy in 1943, serving three years in World War II, Pacific Theater.
He was Director of Buildings and Grounds at Medical College of Ohio (MCO). It was at MCO that he met his wife Barbara. They were married for 40 years when Barb passed away in 2013.
Don and Barb loved sailing, powerboating and camping. Don was a 32 degree Mason and also a Zenobia Shriner as a member of The Fort Industry Lodge of Toledo. He loved woodworking, creating hand-carved kachina dolls and stagecoaches. He loved John Wayne movies.
In addition to his wife Barbara, Don was predeceased by his parents, Benjamin and Araminta "Minnie" (McNutt) Steele, his older brother William and great-grandson Jack Ridgeway. He is survived by his brother Robert (Phyllis) Steele of Toledo, Ohio, children: Richard Steele, Ft. Myers, Florida; Thomas (Marcia) Steele, Sylvania, Ohio; Judie (Dan) Danek, Mesa; John (Monica) Steele, Sylvania, Ohio; Dianne (Gary) Moore, El Mirage; Joseph Steele, Ft. Myers, Florida; Julie Michalak, Holland, Ohio; Karen (Tony) Bell, West Jordan, Utah; and Glenn (Jennifer Backus) Jones, Waterville, Ohio, as well as 17 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild along with a multitude of nieces and nephews.
The family extends their gratitude to the entire staff of the intermediate care unit at Havasu Regional Medical Center for their understanding and compassionate care of our father/grandfather/brother/uncle.
A family memorial service was held on Friday, March 20 at Lake Havasu Memorial Garden Cemetery. Memorial tributes are suggested to The American Legion, or the .
Published in Today's News Herald from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020