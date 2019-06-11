Donald Silvas, 86, died Saturday, May 4, 2019 in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, following a brief illness, surrounded by his wife and children.



He leaves his high school sweetheart, wife of 68 years, Laverne (Hinchey) Silvas; his son, Larry Silvas and his wife, Katie; his son, Mark Silvas and his wife, Enchantee; his four grandchildren: Erin Gonzalez (Al), Kevin Silvas (Tara), Matthew Silvas (Robin), Michael Silvas (Niki); and his eight great-grandchildren.



Born and raised in Hollister, California, the son of Jack and Caroline Silvas. Don attended San Benito High School and played drums in the high school marching band. Laverne and Don were married in 1950 at the Methodist Church in Hollister.



Don worked for Teledyne McCormick in Hollister and Riverside, CA for more than 20 years.In their later years, Don and Laverne purchased The Mermaid Inn under the famed London Bridgein Lake Havasu, which they ran for many years.



Don left us with singing a full rendition of "Ruby, Don't take your love to town," by Kenny Rogers.



A special thanks to the nurses at the Poldori Hospice House for their kindness and care.



Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Published in Today's News Herald from June 11 to June 12, 2019