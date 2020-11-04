Donald Wayne Hass (Don) age 68 from Lake Havasu City, suddenly passed away on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. Don was born Feb. 3,1952 in Glendale, California to Arnold and Dorathy (Mc Cracken) Hass. He graduated from Franklin High School in 1970.On Feb. 6, 1971 he married his high school sweetheart and the love of his life Vicki Lee Bodell. They were married for 44 glorious years. They had two beautiful children, Kimberly Ann and Brent Wayne.
He enjoyed his work and only retired a few years prior to his passing. He loved boating, a true family man, a great protector of all, gun enthusiast, fishing and riding motorcycles. He enjoyed spending time with his family, working on his multiple toys and being on the lake. He also had the best beard west of the Mississippi.
Don is survived by his daughter, Kimberly Hass and son, Brent Hass; his siblings David Hass, Dena Bond, Darlene Hass, Verna Workman. He was very close to his in-law's side of the family. He has many sister-in-laws, brother-in-laws, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arnold and Dorathy, brother Albert Hass and his wife Vicki Lee Hass (Bodell) in 2015.
Thoughts and condolences may be sent to Donald's family at www.mohavememorial.com.
