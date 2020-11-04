1/1
Donald Wayne Hass
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Wayne Hass (Don) age 68 from Lake Havasu City, suddenly passed away on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. Don was born Feb. 3,1952 in Glendale, California to Arnold and Dorathy (Mc Cracken) Hass. He graduated from Franklin High School in 1970.On Feb. 6, 1971 he married his high school sweetheart and the love of his life Vicki Lee Bodell. They were married for 44 glorious years. They had two beautiful children, Kimberly Ann and Brent Wayne.
He enjoyed his work and only retired a few years prior to his passing. He loved boating, a true family man, a great protector of all, gun enthusiast, fishing and riding motorcycles. He enjoyed spending time with his family, working on his multiple toys and being on the lake. He also had the best beard west of the Mississippi.
Don is survived by his daughter, Kimberly Hass and son, Brent Hass; his siblings David Hass, Dena Bond, Darlene Hass, Verna Workman. He was very close to his in-law's side of the family. He has many sister-in-laws, brother-in-laws, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arnold and Dorathy, brother Albert Hass and his wife Vicki Lee Hass (Bodell) in 2015.
Thoughts and condolences may be sent to Donald's family at www.mohavememorial.com. Arrangements were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Today's News Herald from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary
2225 N Kiowa Blvd
Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
928-854-3100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved