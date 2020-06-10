Donald William "Fingers" Finnigsmier Jr.
1965 - 2020
Donald William "Fingers" Finnigsmier Jr born March 9, 1965 in Hastings Nebraska. He was called home June 2, 2020.
He enlisted in the Navy at age 17 and retired after almost 21 years. He was awarded multiple accommodations for service and excellence. During service in Desert Storm, he was given the nickname "Fingers". Upon retirement, he made his home in Lake Havasu City and worked as a motorcycle mechanic, then became a long-haul truck driver with his co-pilot Beaux.
On Oct. 24, 2006, he married the love of his life, Diane Armstrong. They have four dogs and four cats which are their fur-babies. His hobbies included "Wind Therapy" on his HD, family time, spending time with his "Veteran Brothers", studying the Bible, reading, and watching TV. Fingers loved food, particularly his sister-in-law, Frenchy's Cajun cooking. He was an advocate for animals, children and charities.
Fingers was preceded in death by his parents, Donald Finnigsmier Sr. and Lois Finnigsmier, Grandparents Oscar and Lena Karabel. His best friend and pet: Chopper.
He was lifetime member of the VNVLV MC (20 years), a member of the Lake Havasu City American Legion Post 81 and the NRA. He was a member of Calvary Church and was baptized in May 2016.
He is survived by his wife, Diane Finnigsmier, and their eight fur-babies; sisters-in- laws, Frenchy Doyle of Lake Havasu City and Naomie Ferguson of DeQuincy, Louisiana; numerous nieces and nephews, but closest to his heart was his great niece Dana-Jolie Shelton, his "Dana Bug"! He also is survived by his sisters: Linda Hoover (Dole) of Mansfield Ohio, Judy Karmazin of Gibbon, Nebraska and Patsy Hill (Edward) of Ogallala Nebraska.
A lakeside gathering will be held Sunday June 14, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Rotary Park, at the end of Smoketree Avenue in Lake Havasu City at ramadas 1&2 ( Please bring a chair if needed). The lakeside gathering will be followed by a gathering at the American Legion to share memories and stories of this extraordinary husband to Diane and a brother to many.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com.

Published in Today's News Herald from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
