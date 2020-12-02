Donavon Lee Thompson, 49, Lake Havasu City passed away on Nov. 16, 2020 at Kingman Regional Hospital.
Donavon was born on July 25, 1971 in West Covina, California to Anna Thompson. He crafted the art of cabinet making and tiling, working in the construction business until becoming ill. Donavon enjoyed playing pool, watching movies, listening to music, driving and baseball. He coached softball and loved his two dogs Starley and Rocky. He knew no strangers, and was loved by those who met him because of his caring and silly personality.
He is survived by a daughter Ashley Thompson; a son Donavon Thompson II; mother Anna Thompson; and cousins Jerimiah and Danny Martin.
A family memorial service will be held at Bradbury Memorial Center on Dec. 5 at 10 a.m.
Arrangement cared for by Bradbury Memorial Center, Lake Havasu City.