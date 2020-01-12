Home

Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home
21 Riviera Boulevard
Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
(928)855-4949
Donna Jean Krantz


1935 - 2020
Donna Jean Krantz Obituary
Donna Jean Krantz, 84, long-time resident of Lake Havasu City, AZ, passed away on Jan 4, 2020 at Prestige Assisted Living in Lake Havasu City. She was surrounded by her family.
Donna was born in Chester, NE, in 1935. She grew up in St. Paul, NE and graduated from high school there. After high school, she acquired a certificate in Cosmetology and began working as a hairdresser. Donna married Jack Krantz in 1957, and the two were married for 41 years. After Jack passed, Donna met Ron Smith with whom she spent 19 years enjoying life.
Donna loved to stay active. She enjoyed bowling, bingo, cards, puzzles, dancing, slot machines, traveling and shopping to keep her wardrobe current.
Donna is survived by her son, Michael and wife Marcia Krantz, Caldwell, ID; son, Kelly and wife Kimberly Krantz, Plano, TX; sister, Linda Willman, Buckeye, AZ; grandchildren, Jamie King, Fruitland, ID and Jack Krantz, Plano, TX; and nine great grandchildren, Fruitland, ID. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jack Krantz.
Per Donna's wishes, no services will be held.
Published in Today's News Herald from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -