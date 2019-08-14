Home

Donna (Priem) Kirchgatter

Donna (Priem) Kirchgatter Obituary
Donna Kirchgatter (Priem), 73, of Lake Havasu City, passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 9, 2019.
Donna is preceded in death by parents Art and Sara Priem, stepfather Wayne Ritter and brother Ron Priem. She is survived by her son Todd (Sandy) Kirchgatter, granddaughters Kaela and Karly Kirchgatter, sister Joanne (David) Westrem, sister Lori (Glenn) Cimmiyotti, sister-in-law Lynn (Harlan) Hobbs, her significant other Dave Patterson, nieces and nephews and many others as well as her beloved cat Sky.
Donna worked in the library system for many years and continued her love of reading throughout the years. She moved to Arizona four years ago where she fully embraced her love of all things Native American. Donna loved spoiling her family, whom she spoke of often. She also enjoyed spending time with her many cherished friends who all adored her kind nature and generosity.
Her passing came too soon for her family and friends, but we all take comfort knowing she had a greater purpose.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a free card go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze.
Published in Today's News Herald from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019
