Donna Lee Gann


1953 - 2019
Donna Lee Gann Obituary
Donna Lee Gann, 65, passed away July 20, 2019, in Lake Havasu City. She was born October 20, 1953, to Donald Gann and Lois Seipold in New Haven, Connecticut.
Donna worked in customer service for over 15 years at Bashas'.
She enjoyed reading, traveling, walking on the beach and most of all, spending time with her family and friends. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Donna is survived by her loving husband of 23 years, Edward Luke; daughter, Caitlin Luke; mother, Lois Lemmon-Seipold; sister, Debra Morgan and brother's, Russell Gann and Richard Gann. She is preceded in death by her father, Donald Gann and brother, Kevin Gann.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Donations can be made to the Gann/Luke family at https://www.facebook.com/donate/448268645729470/?fundraiser_source=external_url Arrangements were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to Donna's family at mohavememorial.com
Published in Today's News Herald from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019
