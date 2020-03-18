|
Donna Lee Silva passed away on March 9, 2020 at the age of 73 in Las Vegas. She was born in Providence, Rhode Island on March 23, 1946 to John and Irene Dumont.
Donna grew up in Riverside, Rhode Island. She coached Little League for many years. She and her husband Ron relocated to Lake Havasu City in 2013.
Donna is well loved by the community. She is an officer in the Marine Corps League Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Donna is preceded in death by her parents John and Irene Dumont.
She is survived by her husband; Ron Silva, daughter; Terri Landry; son; Shatz (Nell) Cole, brothers; John (Kathy, her closest friend), Dumont, Bob (Susan), Dumont sister Bette (Alton), McJunkin, 12 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and 2 more great-grandchildren on the way.
