Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home
21 Riviera Boulevard
Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
(928)855-4949
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Silva
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Lee Silva

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna Lee Silva Obituary
Donna Lee Silva passed away on March 9, 2020 at the age of 73 in Las Vegas. She was born in Providence, Rhode Island on March 23, 1946 to John and Irene Dumont.
Donna grew up in Riverside, Rhode Island. She coached Little League for many years. She and her husband Ron relocated to Lake Havasu City in 2013.
Donna is well loved by the community. She is an officer in the Marine Corps League Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Donna is preceded in death by her parents John and Irene Dumont.
She is survived by her husband; Ron Silva, daughter; Terri Landry; son; Shatz (Nell) Cole, brothers; John (Kathy, her closest friend), Dumont, Bob (Susan), Dumont sister Bette (Alton), McJunkin, 12 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and 2 more great-grandchildren on the way.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at: www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a free card go to: www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze
Published in Today's News Herald from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -