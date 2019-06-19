Doris Aaenson, 87, passed away peacefully on June 14, 2019.

Doris was born on Dec. 5, 1931, in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, to Clyde and Carrie Parks.

A beloved wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and dear friend. Doris will be forever be in the hearts of her and extended family and friends.

Doris is survived by her daughter Karen Meissner/Bennett, four sons: Donald, Kenneth, David and Gary Meissner, two stepsons Mark and Mike Aaenson, and stepdaughter Katherine Aaenson, 11 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Doris was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Edward Aaenson, sister Shirley Kast, brother Skip Kast.

She was an active member of the Lamb of God Lutheran Church. She had a strong love for God and her family.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 29, at Lamb of God Lutheran Church, 2791 Inca Drive, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86406. 928-854-7170

A light lunch will be served at noon.

