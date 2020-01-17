|
Doris Eileen Salter passed away peacefully in her home on Jan. 14, 2020. She is preceeded in death by her husband of 60 years, Jerry Salter. Doris was born in Merino, Colorado to Guy and Myrna Runnels and is survived by five siblings; Bernie, Joann, Vivian, Jerry, Sr. and Sarah. Doris leaves behind a large family; son, Ken Salter, Sr., and his wife, Elaine, daughter, Gayle Ann Salter, five grandchildren; Anita Salter Bivens (Shaun), Ken Salter, Jr. (Jessica), Sean Salter (Andrea), Aimee Viramontes (Danny), and Jennifer Olson; 13 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. Doris was a force of energy and love and all those who knew her felt her generosity and compassion. Her loss will be felt by extended family and friends from around the country whose lives she has touched throughout the years.
A private celebration of life will take place at a later time. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Hospice of Havasu in Doris's name.
