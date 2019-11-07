Home

Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home
21 Riviera Boulevard
Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
(928)855-4949
Doris Lorraine Tschample-Cramer

Doris Lorraine Tschample-Cramer Obituary
Doris was a longtime Lake Havasu City resident (1971), born in Barnesville, Minnesota, to Hilda and Fred Lewis (the tenth of 10 children). Doris is survived by her five sons, John, Michael, Raymond, Richard and Danny, their partners, husband and wives, six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Our mom loved going to the Senior Center and volunteered there on a regular basis. She also loved having family and friends around and was always ready to play a game of cards. Another thing that she really enjoyed was trying her luck, a couple of times a year, with the "one armed bandit", but someone had to be with her to make sure the winnings did not go back into the machine!
She passed quietly in her sleep. Our mother, grandmother and great-grandmother was the corner stone of love in this family and will be deeply missed.
Doris' funeral service will be held at Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home, Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. with a graveside service to follow at Lake Havasu Memorial Gardens.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a free card go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze.
Published in Today's News Herald from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019
