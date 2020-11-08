Dorotha Lou Beckett (Dort) died at home in Lake Havasu City on Thursday, October 30, 2020. She was 93 years-old.
She was born in Scioto, OH on May 24, 1927 to Opal Louise Seeds and Cecile Wilkins Borror.
Dort was devoted to her loving husband Harry Beckett for 62 years. Dort and Harry were married in Columbus, OH on June 28, 1945. They spent their life together laughing, boating and having fun with friends and family.
Dort lived in Lake Havasu for 27 years and previously lived in Lancaster, CA for 40 years. She worked as a bookkeeper at the Antelope Valley Bus Company for 25 years and was always active in the community. She belonged to the Elks, Elkettes, and the Elks Yacht Club. Friends and family will remember her hosting parties, playing cards and making sure everyone had their favorite things to eat and drink. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her son, William; grandchildren Merritt and Addie; great-grandchildren Lillianna and Adrian; nieces Frankie and Linda, nephew James, and many loving friends and neighbors at Prestige Assisted Living. She was preceded in death by her husband Harry and her sister Patty.
Thoughts and condolences may be sent to Dorotha's family at www.mohave memorial.com.
Arrangements were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary.